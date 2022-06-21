How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners for the first game of a three-game series in American League West action.

The Athletics wrapped up last weekend with a 4-0 shutout win over the Royals. After an off-day on Monday, they'll try to turn that game into the start of a winning streak when they host the Mariners for Game 1 of a three-game American League West series.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

This will be the second time the Athletics and Mariners play this season. They also met back in late May in Seattle. The Mariners took the first game of that series 7-6, followed by two wins by Oakland by scores of 7-5 and 4-2.

First baseman Ty France had a big series for the Mariners in that one. He went 4-for-9 with three doubles and four runs driven in. 

France has been Seattle's offensive star throughout the season. Coming into Tuesday, he's batting .314 with 10 home runs and 44 runs driven in.

Third baseball Eugenio Suarez has also had a big year for the Mariners. He leads the team with 12 home runs and has driven in 35 runs. 

Tuesday's first pitch is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Coverage can be found on ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
