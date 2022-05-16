How to Watch Mariners at Blue Jays

Both the Mariners and Blue Jays had a bit higher expectations to start the season. Not that they are bad, but after just missing the playoffs last year, it is surprising that they are both hovering around .500. Toronto is coming off back-to-back series losses against divisional opponents and four series losses in a row. It will look to change that heading back home after a long road trip. The Mariners had lost five series in a row before getting two of three from the New York Mets over the weekend.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

All of the Mariners games with the Mets were decided by one run. After splitting the first two games, Seattle won the rubber match on Sunday 8-7. New York was down three in the ninth but plated two and had the bases loaded with Pete Alonso at the plate with two outs. Diego Castillo came in and cleaned up the mess, earning the save by fanning Alonso.

Toronto on the other hand dropped its rubber match 3-0 against the Rays on Sunday. There was very little offense to speak of as the Rays scored three in the sixth inning. Matt Chapman had an uncharacteristic error that broke open the scoreless tie.

Righty Chris Flexen will start this game for the Mariners with a 1-5 record and a 4.24 ERA. Lefty Yusei Kikuchi with a 1-1 record and a 4.15 ERA. This game stands to have a bit more offense.

Regional restrictions may apply.