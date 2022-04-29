How to Watch Mariners at Marlins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami opens three-game interleague series against Seattle on a five-game winning streak

Fresh off a three-game sweep at Washington and a series win against Atlanta, the Marlins return home to start a six-game homestand today as they face the travel-weary Mariners who are in the midst of a nine-game southeastern swing. Matt Brash (1-1, 4.20 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners against the Marlins Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 5.87 ERA), both of whom are coming off starts where neither made it out of the fifth inning in their last start.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins:

Match Date: April 29, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners third baseman Ty France comes into this game on an absolute tear, ranking in the top seven in all of Major League Baseball in average, home runs, RBIs, and OPS (.365/5/21/1.050). France is currently riding a five-game hit streak and has 11 hits in his last 21 at-bats.

Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm, Jr. has been a spark plug for the Miami offense during their current winning streak going 7-of-18 from the plate scoring three runs and driving in three including a leadoff solo home run in a 9-7 win over Atlanta on Saturday. Chisholm added a pair of stolen bases and ended the day a triple short of his first career cycle.

Both teams are currently sitting in second place in their respective divisions. This series is the only one of the 2022 season between the two teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
