How to Watch Mariners at Marlins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami rides a red-hot six-game winning streak into Saturday night's home tilt versus Seattle

Miami Marlins 24-year-old lefty Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 3.77 ERA) gets the nod tonight against the Seattle Mariners who are currently on a three-game losing skid after last night’s 8-6 loss. Veteran southpaw Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.91 ERA) will try to slow down the home team's offense, which pushed across eight runs in the first three innings off Matt Brash, who surrendered six earned runs on seven hits before departing in the third inning.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs Miami Marlins:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream the Seattle Mariners vs Miami Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Designated Hitter George Soler and shortstop Miguel Rojas each hit two-run home runs in the first three frames to jump out to an early 8-3 lead that they would not relinquish as Elieser Hernandez went five innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five Mariners batters.

Ray makes his fifth start of the 2022 season after a no-decision on Sunday where he threw six innings of five-hit ball striking out five batters in a 5-4 12-inning win against Kansas City. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his four starts and has 18 strikeouts in those outings and is one of only two pitchers in the American League to go six or more innings in every start.

Miami is currently on its longest winning streak since July 26-Aug. 7, 2020 when they won six straight. The Marlins franchise record for most wins in a row is nine, done five times, most recently in 2008.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Seattle Mariners vs Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
6
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Queretaro FC vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (99) and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Marlins

By Brandon Rush46 seconds ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch TCU at Florida State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey46 seconds ago
imago1011087212h
Swimming

How to Watch USA Swimming International Team Trials

By Adam Childs46 seconds ago
imago1007497273h
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round

By Adam Childs46 seconds ago
Queretaro
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Juárez

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy