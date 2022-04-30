How to Watch Mariners at Marlins

Miami Marlins 24-year-old lefty Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 3.77 ERA) gets the nod tonight against the Seattle Mariners who are currently on a three-game losing skid after last night’s 8-6 loss. Veteran southpaw Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.91 ERA) will try to slow down the home team's offense, which pushed across eight runs in the first three innings off Matt Brash, who surrendered six earned runs on seven hits before departing in the third inning.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs Miami Marlins:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream the Seattle Mariners vs Miami Marlins game on fuboTV:

Designated Hitter George Soler and shortstop Miguel Rojas each hit two-run home runs in the first three frames to jump out to an early 8-3 lead that they would not relinquish as Elieser Hernandez went five innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five Mariners batters.

Ray makes his fifth start of the 2022 season after a no-decision on Sunday where he threw six innings of five-hit ball striking out five batters in a 5-4 12-inning win against Kansas City. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his four starts and has 18 strikeouts in those outings and is one of only two pitchers in the American League to go six or more innings in every start.

Miami is currently on its longest winning streak since July 26-Aug. 7, 2020 when they won six straight. The Marlins franchise record for most wins in a row is nine, done five times, most recently in 2008.

