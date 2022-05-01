Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins go for the knockout punch as they try to sweep the Mariners on Sunday.

The Marlins have already shocked the Mariners in this series. winning the first two games. Seattle is supposed to be very good this season with the impressive acquisitions ot made in the offseason after it just missed the playoffs last year. 

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

You can stream the Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far the results have been so-so to start the season. The Mariners are 11-10 going into this game against the Marlins, who have been much better than advertised going into the season with a 12-8 record.

The second game of this series ended in a 3-1 Marlins win. The Mariners actually scored the first run of the game but a three-run fifth inning for the home team was enough to make the difference. Miami starter Jesus Lazardo had himself a night, going 6.0 innings and only giving up one run and two hits. 

The Marlins will go for their eighth straight win in this series sweep by starting Sandy Alcantara. He has a 2-0 record with an impressive 1.78 ERA. Seattle's starter Logan Gilbert is somehow even better: 3-0 with an astounding 0.40 ERA in 22.1 innings. Expect another tight low scoring game here in the final game of this series. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18181560
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Blue Jays

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_18182743
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Marlins

By Ben Macalusojust now
Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Galatasaray vs Sivasspor

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
USATSI_18183296
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_18132942
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Baltimore Gators at Old Bridge Hawks

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
imago1011689807h
IndyCar Racing

How to Watch Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
USATSI_17843371
PGA Tour

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago1011646638h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1011649189h
College Baseball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy