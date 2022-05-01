How to Watch Mariners at Marlins

The Marlins go for the knockout punch as they try to sweep the Mariners on Sunday.

The Marlins have already shocked the Mariners in this series. winning the first two games. Seattle is supposed to be very good this season with the impressive acquisitions ot made in the offseason after it just missed the playoffs last year.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

So far the results have been so-so to start the season. The Mariners are 11-10 going into this game against the Marlins, who have been much better than advertised going into the season with a 12-8 record.

The second game of this series ended in a 3-1 Marlins win. The Mariners actually scored the first run of the game but a three-run fifth inning for the home team was enough to make the difference. Miami starter Jesus Lazardo had himself a night, going 6.0 innings and only giving up one run and two hits.

The Marlins will go for their eighth straight win in this series sweep by starting Sandy Alcantara. He has a 2-0 record with an impressive 1.78 ERA. Seattle's starter Logan Gilbert is somehow even better: 3-0 with an astounding 0.40 ERA in 22.1 innings. Expect another tight low scoring game here in the final game of this series.

