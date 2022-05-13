How to Watch Mariners at Mets

Marco Gonzales and the Mariners will take on Max Scherzer and the Mets today.

The Mariners are 14-18 in the early stages of the season. They already find themselves six and a half games behind the Angels in the AL West.

They are positive at home with a 9-7 record and have a rough away record being just 5-11 on the road like this game.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream Seattle Mariners at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle is coming off of losing two of three games to Philadelphia at home. It got blown out in the first game 9-0, rallied back in the second winning 5-4, and lost the closer 4-2 heading into this series.

Seattle will be putting Macro Gonzales on the mound. He is 1-4 with a 3.91 ERA.

The Mets are the top team in the NL East with a 21-11 record. They are on top of the National League right now with the Brewers and the Dodgers closely behind.

New York is 12-6 at home this season so Seattle is fighting an uphill battle.

New York is hitting .256 this season as a team which is the best in the MLB to date.

Max Scherzer will take the field for New York. He is 4-1 already with a 2.92 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.