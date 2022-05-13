Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marco Gonzales and the Mariners will take on Max Scherzer and the Mets today.

The Mariners are 14-18 in the early stages of the season. They already find themselves six and a half games behind the Angels in the AL West.

They are positive at home with a 9-7 record and have a rough away record being just 5-11 on the road like this game.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream Seattle Mariners at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle is coming off of losing two of three games to Philadelphia at home. It got blown out in the first game 9-0, rallied back in the second winning 5-4, and lost the closer 4-2 heading into this series.

Seattle will be putting Macro Gonzales on the mound. He is 1-4 with a 3.91 ERA.

The Mets are the top team in the NL East with a 21-11 record. They are on top of the National League right now with the Brewers and the Dodgers closely behind.

New York is 12-6 at home this season so Seattle is fighting an uphill battle.

New York is hitting .256 this season as a team which is the best in the MLB to date.

Max Scherzer will take the field for New York. He is 4-1 already with a 2.92 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18248757
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6

By Matthew Beighle14 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Mets

By Matthew Beighle14 seconds ago
USATSI_18254568
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Nationals

By Matthew Beighle14 seconds ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
imago1004763794h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks

By Adam Childs14 seconds ago
UCONN BASEBALL
College Baseball

Xavier vs. UConn stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth14 seconds ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois in College Baseball

By Alex Barth14 seconds ago
May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy