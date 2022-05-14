How to Watch Mariners at Mets

The Mariners go for their second straight win against the Mets on Saturday in the middle game of their three-game set

The Mariners got a huge road win on Friday when they knocked off the Mets 2-1 in the opener of their three-game series.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

The win evened their record at 2-2 on their east coast road trip and moved them to 15-18 overall as they are trying to dig themselves out of the hole they got in by losing six straight to open up the month of May.

Saturday they turn to George Kirby on the mound. Kirby will be making just his second major leagues start. He was great in his debut going six innings and giving up no runs to the Rays on Sunday.

He will have to be good again if he wants to help the Mariners take down the NL East-leading Mets for a second straight day.

New York will counter with Chris Bassitt as they look to even its series with Seattle.

Bassitt has been good this year going 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA. He has had a couple of tough outings this year, but overall has been really good for the Mets.

