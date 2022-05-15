How to Watch Mariners at Mets

The Mariners and the Mets wrap up their three-game series on Sunday in MLB regular-season action at Citi Field.

With the Mariners and Mets splitting the first two games of the series so far, the Seattle and New York face off for the third of their three-game interleague series at Citi Field on Sunday. New York finds itself in first place in the NL East currently with its NL-leading 23-12 record. Seattle, meanwhile, has a 15-19 record and is sitting in third in the AL West.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Today:

Match Date: May 15, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Seattle Mariners at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mariners took the first game of the series thanks to a 2-1 finish after the Mets got off to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The winning run landed in the top of the eighth for Seattle.

The Mets get back in the win column on Saturday with another tight finish by a 5-4 scoreline. New York got off to a 4-0 lead after five innings with Seattle battling back and tying the game over the next two innings. Patrick Mazeika then hit his first home run of the season to untie the game definitively in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The two teams face off again on Sunday to wrap up this three-game interleague series at Citi Field.

