How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

The Rangers are playing better as of late winning six of their last nine. In the meantime, they've leapfrogged the Mariners for third place in the AL West. The Mariners will try to close their two-and-a-half-game gap behind the Rangers in this series. Seattle won its last two series, first against Houston and the last against Baltimore.

How to Watch: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Seattle is coming off an exciting 7-6 win against the Orioles in extras. Third baseman Abraham Toro hit a triple to plate the go-ahead run in the 10th and Diego Castillo shined bright pitching two scoreless innings in the ninth and final frame. The Mariners will start Logan Gilbert tonight who is 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA.

The Rangers look to avoid their third straight loss tonight after winning their first two games against Tampa Bay in Texas' previous four-game series. Corey Kluber shut down his former team going six innings and only giving up one run as the Rays won 3-1. Texas will start Dane Dunning tonight who is 1-3 this year with a 4.31 ERA.

