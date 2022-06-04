How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers look to get even in this second game against the Mariners, taking place on Saturday, after a very close game in the opener.

The Mariners nearly let a win slip through their fingers against the Rangers in the opener of this series. With a 2-0 Mariners lead, Eugenio Suárez made an error that allowed the Rangers to tie the score and eventually gain the 3-2 advantage in the next inning. That was no matter, though, as Suárez got a chance at redemption in a storyline you couldn't write much better. 

Suárez came up in the top of the ninth with a runner on and hit a two-run homer to regain the lead. Closer Paul Sewald shut it down in the ninth with two strikeouts to preserve the save and get the 4-3 win. Now, the Mariners are only a game-and-a-half back of the Rangers in the AL West standings. It's not the ultimate goal yet but with a slow start to the season, it's a good step. 

The Rangers will try to get even after the tough loss by starting Glenn Otto. The righty is 3-2 with a 4.33 ERA. The Mariners will look for the series win today starting lefty Marco Gonzalez. While the record isn't there at 3-5, he has a good 3.55 ERA. 

Hopefully we'll see another close ball game from these longtime division rivals. 

