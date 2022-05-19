Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners visit Boston on Thursday for the first of a four-game set with the Red Sox.

The Mariners continue their 10-game road trip on Thursday looking to win their second straight game.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle avoided being swept by the Blue Jays when it got a big 5-1 win on Wednesday. The Mariners had dropped the first two games 6-2 and 3-0 but were able to salvage a win in the finale.

The win evened their record at 3-3 on the current road trip and on Thursday, they will look to get another win against the Red Sox when they send George Kirby to the mound.

This will be just his third career start and he has been solid so far. He went six scoreless in his debut but gave up three runs, one earned, in four innings in his last start against the Mets.

The Red Sox will counter with 42-year-old Rich Hill. Hill is 18 years older than Kirby and Thursday's matchup will be a good one between the old and new.

The Red Sox hope the veteran wins as they try and win for the fifth time in seven games.

The Red Sox are coming off back-to-back series wins against the Rangers and Astros and are playing as well as they have all year long.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18297789
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18294954
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Ben Macalusojust now
imago1004763792h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Free Jacks at Arrows

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago0023383382h
College Baseball

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
imago0020018238h
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
imago1012009416h
College Baseball

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Saint Mary's in College Baseball

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
imago1011646783h (2)
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Northwestern in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
imago1012055962h
Premier League

How to Watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy