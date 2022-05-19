How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

The Mariners visit Boston on Thursday for the first of a four-game set with the Red Sox.

The Mariners continue their 10-game road trip on Thursday looking to win their second straight game.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Seattle avoided being swept by the Blue Jays when it got a big 5-1 win on Wednesday. The Mariners had dropped the first two games 6-2 and 3-0 but were able to salvage a win in the finale.

The win evened their record at 3-3 on the current road trip and on Thursday, they will look to get another win against the Red Sox when they send George Kirby to the mound.

This will be just his third career start and he has been solid so far. He went six scoreless in his debut but gave up three runs, one earned, in four innings in his last start against the Mets.

The Red Sox will counter with 42-year-old Rich Hill. Hill is 18 years older than Kirby and Thursday's matchup will be a good one between the old and new.

The Red Sox hope the veteran wins as they try and win for the fifth time in seven games.

The Red Sox are coming off back-to-back series wins against the Rangers and Astros and are playing as well as they have all year long.

