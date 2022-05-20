How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston Red Sox look to keep their bats blazing in the second game of their home series against the Seattle Mariners.

The Boston Red Sox will go for their third straight win when they suit up for game two against the Seattle Mariners. The opener of this series was more up and down than a see-saw that ended in a lopsided 12-6 victory for the Red Sox. 

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mariners were actually the ones to strike first scoring four runs in the second inning. Boston wasn't deterred though and tied the score in the next two innings. Seattle didn't score again until the eighth and ninth innings. What happened in between was the explosion of Trevor Story. 

He's got off to an extremely slow start in the first month of the season. He'd never played for anybody but the Colorado Rockies and he was learning a new position moving over to second. The month of May has been much kinder to him and nothing exhibited that more than the first game of this series. He had a cheat code or something as he hit three homers, had four hits and seven RBIs to single-handedly get the Sox the win. Maybe this is the start of the best middle infield in the American League alongside Xander Bogaerts. The entire city of Boston certainly hopes so. 

The Mariners look to bounce back by starting their ace Robbie Ray. He hasn't got off to the dominating start he had last year when he won the AL Cy Young with Toronto. But he has been effective going 4-3 with a 4.62 ERA. The Red Sox will feel confident with their counter sending up Michael Wacha. He's 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA so far this season. 

