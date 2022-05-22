How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston Red Sox are on a roll as they go for the four-game series sweep against the Seattle Mariners.

There is no doubt Nathan Eovaldi would like to forget that his last start ever happened. He pitched 1.2 innings surrendering eight hits and nine runs. The most astonishing stat is that he gave up five home runs in one inning against the Houston Astros. So why is that pertinent to this game against the Seattle Mariners? Well, he will get the start for the Boston Red Sox to close out this series. 

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He was obviously a huge part of the rotation that won the World Series for Boston in 2018. He hasn't pitched terribly this season overall going 1-2 with a 4.32 ERA but the 14 homers given up on the season are just not characteristic of how good Eovaldi can be. In comparison, the Mariners projected starter for today Logan Gilbert has given up three homers all season. 

The good news for Boston is that, besides that 13-4 blowout that Eovaldi started against the Astros last week, the Red Sox have won five of their last six and four in a row. They'll have the chance at the four-game series sweep here today. Seattle was up 5-1 in their game yesterday but Boston rallied behind two homers behind Rafael Devers. This offense is starting to click and while they are still double-digits behind the Yankees in the AL East, there is a spark of optimism for the first time this season.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 19, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Roland-Garros Tennis

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
imago1011910881h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Delaware vs. Cornell in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Soccer

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy