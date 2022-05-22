How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are on a roll as they go for the four-game series sweep against the Seattle Mariners.

There is no doubt Nathan Eovaldi would like to forget that his last start ever happened. He pitched 1.2 innings surrendering eight hits and nine runs. The most astonishing stat is that he gave up five home runs in one inning against the Houston Astros. So why is that pertinent to this game against the Seattle Mariners? Well, he will get the start for the Boston Red Sox to close out this series.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He was obviously a huge part of the rotation that won the World Series for Boston in 2018. He hasn't pitched terribly this season overall going 1-2 with a 4.32 ERA but the 14 homers given up on the season are just not characteristic of how good Eovaldi can be. In comparison, the Mariners projected starter for today Logan Gilbert has given up three homers all season.

The good news for Boston is that, besides that 13-4 blowout that Eovaldi started against the Astros last week, the Red Sox have won five of their last six and four in a row. They'll have the chance at the four-game series sweep here today. Seattle was up 5-1 in their game yesterday but Boston rallied behind two homers behind Rafael Devers. This offense is starting to click and while they are still double-digits behind the Yankees in the AL East, there is a spark of optimism for the first time this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.