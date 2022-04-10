How to Watch Mariners at Twins

The Minnesota Twins look for their first win of the season after two very close games against the Seattle Mariners to start the year.

The Twins are looking for their first win of the season after two close games against the Mariners. After opening day was postponed because of the frigid Minnesota weather, the Mariners won the opener 2-1 where reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray was sharp going seven innings and only giving up one run. Just two runs in the first were enough to get Seattle the win.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

The Twins looked like they were going to avenge their loss in the second game of this series but ultimately fell 4-3. Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer to put the Twins ahead 3-2 in the eighth but Seattle was too much for the Minnesota bullpen. Ty France was the biggest star of the night earning three hits which included the go-ahead single in the top of the ninth.

Marco Gonzales will go for the Mariners in today's game. He went 10-6 with a 3.91 ERA last year. He was the St. Louis Cardinals No. 19 overall pick in 2013. After several major injuries, he was traded to Seattle in 2017 and has become a very dependable part of this staff as he was the Mariners opening day starter from 2019-2021. Acquiring Robbie Ray will change all of that. The Twins will start righty Bailey Ober who was 3-3 in 2021 with a 4.19 ERA.

