How to Watch Mariners vs. Twins

The Mariners and Twins close out their season-opening, four-game set Monday night in Minnesota.

The Twins (1-2) broke out the heavy lumber on Sunday, clubbing six home runs to get their first win of the season. On Monday night, they'll try to salvage a split in their season-opening set with the Mariners (2-1).

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Seattle picked up one-run wins on Friday and Saturday, but Minnesota came back with a vengeance on Sunday. Gary Sánchez led the attack with a grand slam into the third deck of Target Field and Byron Buxton homered twice for the Twins.

Sánchez came over from the Yankees in a March trade and prize free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, also hit his first home run as a Twin on Sunday. Minnesota has the early American League lead with nine home runs. However, it has only nine hits that haven't left the yard.

Right-hander Chris Flexen will make his first start of the season on Monday for the Mariners. He made 31 starts last season with a 3.61 ERA and 1.252 WHIP in 179.2 innings. Flexen surrendered 13 runs on 20 hits in 16 spring training innings, including seven home runs.

Dylan Bundy, a 29-year-old right-hander signed in December, makes his debut for the Twins. Last season, Bundy made 23 appearances for the Angels, 19 of them starts. He posted a 6.06 ERA and 1.357 WHIP in 90.2 innings, while surrendering 20 home runs.

