How to Watch Mariners at Twins

After a delay, the Twins will host the Mariners on Opening Day as both teams have a breath of new life.

This game was supposed to be played yesterday but was postponed due to bad weather out in Minneapolis. Snow was in the forecast for Opening Day but the sun is expected to peak through a bit for today's matchup with a high of 45 degrees. That should be plenty for the Twins to host their first game against the Mariners on Friday.

Both of these squads got much better in the offseason. Carlos Correa was the big addition for the Twins and although it might not put them right up there with the White Sox, it should help them have a bounce-back season after finishing last in the AL Central. The Mariners, on the other hand, just barely missed the playoffs. They made a huge trade with the Reds for Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez. Will those two be enough to put Seattle back in the playoffs for the first time since 2001?

The Twins will start Joe Ryan for Opening Day. Ryan came over from the Rays after Tampa Bay traded for Nelson Cruz to fuel its playoff run last year. Ryan made his MLB debut at the beginning of September last year. He's only 25 and has the potential to be part of the heart of this lineup as he was a high prospect in the Rays organization. This will be a proving ground year for him and there is no bigger stage in the regular season to prove it than on Opening Day.

Robbie Ray will start for Seattle. He is arguably the biggest addition Seattle made in the offseason. Ray alone could push them over the edge for the playoffs. Last year with the Blue Jays, he won the AL Cy Young Award with an astounding 6.7 WAR with a staggering 248 strikeouts in 193.1 innings. Seattle is the only team in the AL West that markedly got better in the offseason, but will it be enough to surpass the Astros?

