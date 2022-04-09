How to Watch Mariners at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners go for their second straight win against the Twins when the two teams hook up on Saturday afternoon

The Mariners did just enough to get the win on Friday in their season opener against the Twins.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Mitch Haniger hit a two-run home run in the first inning and reigning Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray pitched seven strong innings to give the Mariners the 2-1 win.

Ray gave up just three hits and struck out five to get the win. His only blemish on the day was a solo home run by Gio Urshela in the fourth inning.

The Twins nearly won the game in the bottom of the ninth, but a deep drive by Gary Sanchez came up just short to end the game.

Saturday the Twins will look to even the series when they send Sonny Gray to the mound. Gray spent the last three seasons with the Reds, but was traded in the offseason and is now looking to make a good first impression with Minnesota.

Gray will be opposed by Logan Gilbert of the Mariners. Gilbert went 6-5 last year but had a less than stellar 4.58 ERA.

This is just Gilbert's second season with the big league club and is looking for a breakthrough year for a Mariners team looking to make it back to the playoffs.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
2:10
PM/ET
