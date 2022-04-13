How to Watch Mariners at White Sox

Two former Cy Young award winners square off on Wednesday night when they White Sox take on the Mariners.

After the White Sox took their home-opener with a win over Seattle on Tuesday, the Mariners will look to pull even in the series at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Today

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two former Cy Young Award winners square off with Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Chicago against the Mariners' new ace, Robbie Ray, who got the win for Seattle in their season-opener.

In the first game of the series, White Sox outfielder Luis Robert’s sixth-inning home run broke a 1-1 tie to give Chicago the lead. The White Sox built a two-run lead with a one-run eighth inning, which ended up being a big insurance run as the Mariners rallied in the ninth. However, White Sox reliever Liam Hendricks held on for a save and a 3-2 win for the White Sox.

Chicago enters Wednesday night’s game with a 3-1 record in the early going, while Seattle is looking to get back to .500 after falling to 2-3 with Tuesday night’s loss.

Regional restrictions may apply