How to Watch Mariners at Angels

The Mariners travel to face the Angels in game one of their three-game series at Angel Stadium on Friday.

With a 33-38 record, the Angels are currently in third place in the AL West division. The Mariners, meanwhile, are fourth in the same division at 30-39. The two teams face off in a three-game series with game one on Friday at Angel Stadium.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Angels and the Mariners just met in a five-game series that began on June 16 with the five games being played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Los Angeles took four out of five games in the series with the Angels only losing in game two, which Seattle won 8-1. Michael Lorenzen started on the mound for L.A. in the loss, putting in a tough five-inning performance where the pitcher allowed seven hits and seven earned runs.

The Angels didn't allow more than two runs in any of the other four games against the Mariners in the series, winning game one 4-1, game three 4-2, game four 3-0 and the series finale 4-0.

The two teams now meet at Angel Stadium to kick off a three-game series on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.