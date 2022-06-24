How to Watch Mariners at Angels

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners travel to face the Angels in game one of their three-game series at Angel Stadium on Friday.

With a 33-38 record, the Angels are currently in third place in the AL West division. The Mariners, meanwhile, are fourth in the same division at 30-39. The two teams face off in a three-game series with game one on Friday at Angel Stadium.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Angels and the Mariners just met in a five-game series that began on June 16 with the five games being played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. 

Los Angeles took four out of five games in the series with the Angels only losing in game two, which Seattle won 8-1. Michael Lorenzen started on the mound for L.A. in the loss, putting in a tough five-inning performance where the pitcher allowed seven hits and seven earned runs.

The Angels didn't allow more than two runs in any of the other four games against the Mariners in the series, winning game one 4-1, game three 4-2, game four 3-0 and the series finale 4-0.

The two teams now meet at Angel Stadium to kick off a three-game series on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18578912
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18560918
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 ACL Pro Shootout #4

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18585269
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

By Adam Childsjust now
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) chases in the first period in game four of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_11349353
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card)

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
day-49th-nominations-image-nst-1024x751
entertainment

How to Watch The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy