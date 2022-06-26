How to Watch Mariners at Angels

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels play the second game in their second series in under a week.

Only one game separates these two rivals in the AL West standings. It's not the seasons either of them expected with the many new faces on the Mariners and the superstars on the Angels. Regardless, we have experienced some close competition between these two and that was exhibited very well last night in the series opener.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Today:



Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners were able to hold off the Angels winning 4-3. Mike Trout hit four game-winning homers in a single series last weekend against the Mariners last week in Seattle. He is the first player who has ever done that. You know it is personal now between these clubs. Trout homered once again but it was just to get the Angels first run on the board. Trout then tripled in the sixth to drive in a run and Shohei Ohtani drove in Trout to bring the Angels within one. But the Mariners bullpen held firm to get Chris Flexen the win who went 5+ giving up three runs.

The Mariners will go for their fifth straight win when they start Logan Gilbert. He's having a great season so far with a 7-3 record with a 2.28 ERA. He will be going against Patrick Sandoval who has a 3-2 record with a 2.70 ERA. Expect another tight pitcher's duel again tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.