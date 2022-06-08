How to Watch Mariners at Astros

The Mariners and Astros go into the final game of their series all knotted up at one game apiece in this fun Wednesday night matchup.

The rubber match between these two starts tonight with a series victory on the line. The Mariners won the first game 7-4 after some bench-clearing drama in the ninth inning after Ty France was thrown at. That drama threatened to leak over into game two, but Justin Verlander quickly squashed any of that drama. He had one of his best games of the season as the Houston Astros won 4-1.

How to Watch: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Date: June 8, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Verlander dominated once again, improving his record 7-2. The future Hall-of-Famer went seven innings, only giving up one run and striking out a season-high 12 batters. The Mariners actually scored the game's first run but the Astros countered in their very next opportunity with two runs.

Yordan Alvarez kept up his power streak, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth for some much-needed insurance. After tonight's performance, Verlander is now 17th on the all-time strikeout list.

Houston looks to get a similar performance from Jose Urquidy, who gets the start tonight. Urquidy is 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA. The Mariners have a good chance at taking this one as they're starting Logan Gilbert. He is 5-2 with a 2.22 ERA. This is going to be a great pitching duel to finish this AL West rivalry series.

