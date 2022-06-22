How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners go for their second straight win on Wednesday when they play the second of a three-game series with the Athletics.

The Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday when they beat the Athletics 8-2. 

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Mariners have been struggling lately as the win on Tuesday was just their third victory in the last 10 games.

The Mariners are now just 30-39 on the year and are trying to right the ship and compete with the Astros.

Wednesday, they will send George Kirby to the mound. Kirby has been solid in his first year in the big leagues going 1-2 with a 3.56 ERA. The Mariners have won three of his last four starts and will look to do it again on Wednesday.

The Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn looking to even the series. Blackburn has been the A's best pitcher this year going 6-2 with a 2.26 ERA.

The A's snapped a three-game losing streak with Blackburn on the mound his last time out when they beat the Red Sox 4-3.

Wednesday, they hope they can get another good outing out of him as they try and even the series and get their second win in three days.

