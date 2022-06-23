Mariners at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Mariners and the Athletics meet at O.co Coliseum on Thursday in MLB regular-season action.

Heading into the series against the Athletics that began on Tuesday, the Mariners were coming off a three-game losing streak in regular-season action. The team lost the last three of its five-game series against the Angels, leaving Seattle at 29-39 and in second-to-last place in the AL West, with the only worse team in the division being Oakland at 23-45 this season.

Seattle will be sending Robbie Ray to the mound on Thursday, with the lefty looking to jump above .500 with his seventh win of the season. Ray's most recent outing was a June 17 game against the Angels, where he went for seven innings allowing just three hits and a run to go along with his 10 strikeouts in the win.

Meanwhile, the A's will counter with Frankie Montas on the mound with the right-handed pitcher desperately looking to improve on his 3-7 record this season.

