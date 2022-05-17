Mariners vs. Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Mariners look to bounce back in the second game of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays today.

The second game in the three-game series is today with the match-up on the mound of Logan Gilbert (4-1, 2.13 ERA) and Jose Berrios (2-2, 5.82 ERA) as both teams navigate the early season waters.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

In the first game of the three-game series, Toronto jumped out to a quick lead behind a solo home run from Bo Bichette and built on that lead throughout the game.

The first game of the series was organized for Toronto as the Blue Jays scored one run in four innings and two in another to slowly build out their lead.

They started their lead with a solo home run in the first inning, then another solo home run in the second inning. By the time Seattle got on the board, they were down 3-0 and then gave up three more runs to make the game a formality.

Yusei Kikuchi pitched six scoreless innings with six strikeouts and three walks. He was able to control the game and leave his team with a three-run lead and a shutout in the works before the relievers stepped in.

Seattle puts its best pitcher on the mound, who threw seven starts and is 4-1 with 42 strikeouts and only nine earned runs allowed through 38 innings this season and has been terrific.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
