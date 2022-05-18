How to Watch Mariners at Blue Jays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays go for the three-game sweep of the Mariners on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays picked up their second straight win and third in their last four games when they shut out the Mariners 3-0 on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win came a day after they beat Seattle 6-2 in the series opener and on Wednesday, theyll have a chance to pick up a series sweep against the Mariners.

The Blue Jays will send ace Kevin Gausman to the mound looking to get that win. Gausman has been good this year posting a 2.40 ERA with 54 strikeouts.

The Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales as they try and avoid the sweep. Gonzales is just 1-4 on the year with a 3.38 ERA. Seattle won his last start but lost the four starts previous to that.

The Mariners hope they can make it two straight wins in his starts as they look to win for just the sixth time in the last 21 games.

The Mariners have been struggling but they are looking to snap out of it in Toronto before they head to Boston for a four-game set with the Red Sox over the weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Rangers vs. Hurricanes, Game 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18291347
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18290743
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Blue Jays

By Adam Childsjust now
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Padres vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_16410785
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy