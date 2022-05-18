How to Watch Mariners at Blue Jays

The Blue Jays go for the three-game sweep of the Mariners on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays picked up their second straight win and third in their last four games when they shut out the Mariners 3-0 on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win came a day after they beat Seattle 6-2 in the series opener and on Wednesday, theyll have a chance to pick up a series sweep against the Mariners.

The Blue Jays will send ace Kevin Gausman to the mound looking to get that win. Gausman has been good this year posting a 2.40 ERA with 54 strikeouts.

The Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales as they try and avoid the sweep. Gonzales is just 1-4 on the year with a 3.38 ERA. Seattle won his last start but lost the four starts previous to that.

The Mariners hope they can make it two straight wins in his starts as they look to win for just the sixth time in the last 21 games.

The Mariners have been struggling but they are looking to snap out of it in Toronto before they head to Boston for a four-game set with the Red Sox over the weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.