How to Watch Mariners at Orioles

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners look to go for the series win after a lopsided opener against the Orioles when the two AL opponents meet on Wednesday.

In the last two games, the Orioles have won and lost by the exact same very dramatic score. The Orioles first beat the Boston Red Sox 10-0 in the finale of that four-game series. Then, to open up this series against the Mariners yesterday, they lost 10-0. It was a good sign for Seattle who has been particularly struggling on the road this year with a 9-18 record. The Mariners will look to improve upon it even more with a chance to win the series today. 

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles on fuboTV: Get access now!

Starter George Kirby got his first MLB win, getting plenty of run support but he pitched very effectively, going six innings with no runs and eight strikeouts. 

Seattle scored eight runs in the first three innings to make it smooth sailing the rest of the way. Outfielder Taylor Trammel was the star on offense for the evening going 3-of-4 with four RBIs. 

The Mariners have a great chance of getting another win here tonight. They'll be starting reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. He hasn't gotten off to the start he had last year with a 4-5 with a 4.75 ERA but he should still elude confidence for the Mariners fan base. He will be facing Kyle Bradish with a 1-3 record and a 7.31 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18402808
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18402561
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Orioles

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18402890
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates with third third base coach Luis River after advancing to third base on a double by shortstop Bo Bichette (not pictured) against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox vs. Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
imago1011960715h
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Liberty

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1002724119h
College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Golf Team Match Play Championship

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy