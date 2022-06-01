How to Watch Mariners at Orioles

The Mariners look to go for the series win after a lopsided opener against the Orioles when the two AL opponents meet on Wednesday.

In the last two games, the Orioles have won and lost by the exact same very dramatic score. The Orioles first beat the Boston Red Sox 10-0 in the finale of that four-game series. Then, to open up this series against the Mariners yesterday, they lost 10-0. It was a good sign for Seattle who has been particularly struggling on the road this year with a 9-18 record. The Mariners will look to improve upon it even more with a chance to win the series today.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Starter George Kirby got his first MLB win, getting plenty of run support but he pitched very effectively, going six innings with no runs and eight strikeouts.

Seattle scored eight runs in the first three innings to make it smooth sailing the rest of the way. Outfielder Taylor Trammel was the star on offense for the evening going 3-of-4 with four RBIs.

The Mariners have a great chance of getting another win here tonight. They'll be starting reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. He hasn't gotten off to the start he had last year with a 4-5 with a 4.75 ERA but he should still elude confidence for the Mariners fan base. He will be facing Kyle Bradish with a 1-3 record and a 7.31 ERA.

