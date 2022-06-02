Mariners vs. Orioles stream: Watch online, TV channel

Two American League teams will face off on Thursday night in Baltimore.

It’ll be a battle between two teams near the bottom of their respective divisions tonight. The Orioles will host the Mariners in Baltimore in what should be an exciting game.

This will be the third and final contest of this series between Baltimore and Seattle.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

The Mariners are No. 4 in the AL West, ahead of only the Athletics. Their road struggles have held them back while boasting a winning record at home.

Seattle hasn’t been at full strength for most of the season, notably with Kyle Lewis being injured. Although it’s a reasonably steep hill to climb, the Mariners could still make a late-season playoff push.

Baltimore sits last in the AL East, in a loaded division. Like Seattle, the Orioles have been solid at home this season but dismal on the road.

The pitching unit for Baltimore has been inconsistent this season, which is another reason the team has struggled. On the flip side, the Orioles' offense has shown signs of being pretty good throughout the season.

Following this series, the Mariners will head to Texas to take on the Rangers, while the Orioles will host the Guardians next. Both clubs still have plenty of time to get their seasons back on track.

