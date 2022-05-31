Mariners vs. Orioles stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Mariners (20-28) took two of three from the No. 1 Astros over the weekend and now head east to face the Orioles (21-29) to open a nine-game road trip. Baltimore took three of five at Fenway Park, including a Memorial Day blowout on Monday.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Seattle couldn't finish a sweep of Houston on Sunday, dropping a 2-1 decision. The M's loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth before Luis Torrens bounced into a game-ending double play.

The Orioles hammered the Red Sox on Monday, 10-0, in the finale of a five-game, four-day series. Tyler Wells allowed only two hits in six innings and Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías hit early home runs as the O's led 4-0 after three innings.

Rookie right-hander George Kirby is scheduled to start for the Mariners. He is 0-1 in four starts with a 4.50 ERA and 1.250 WHIP in 20 innings. The 24-year-old had a no-decision on May 24 in a loss to the A's, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings while fanning nine.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Baltimore would use an opener for a few innings on Tuesday to get the rotation back in line after Saturday's doubleheader in Boston.

