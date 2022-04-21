Rangers vs. Mariners Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Taylor Hearn and the Rangers will take on Marco Gonzales and the Mariners tonight.

The Rangers sit at the bottom of the American League early in the season. They are just 2-8 after losing the opening series game to Seattle.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Taylor Hearn, who is already 0-1, will take the mound for Texas this season. He has a 4.70 ERA on two outings with 7.2 innings pitched and 10 strikeouts.

The Mariners are just above .500 at the start of the series, reaching 6-5 after the opening win. They are a half-game behind the Athletics and Angels for the AL West lead.

Marco Gonzales will suit up for Seattle. He has pitched nine total innings in two outings. He picked up a loss in the first, giving up two runs and six hits in two innings. He pitched seven innings with six strikeouts in the second outing, and one earned run.

Seattle won the first game of the series 6-2. It went up 3-0 in two innings after Eugenio Suárez and Jarred Kelenic home runs. The Mariners tried to fight back but eventually succumbed after Abraham Toro homered in the seventh inning.

Regional restrictions may apply.