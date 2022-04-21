Rangers vs. Mariners Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Taylor Hearn and the Rangers will take on Marco Gonzales and the Mariners tonight.

The Rangers sit at the bottom of the American League early in the season. They are just 2-8 after losing the opening series game to Seattle.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Taylor Hearn, who is already 0-1, will take the mound for Texas this season. He has a 4.70 ERA on two outings with 7.2 innings pitched and 10 strikeouts.

The Mariners are just above .500 at the start of the series, reaching 6-5 after the opening win. They are a half-game behind the Athletics and Angels for the AL West lead.

Marco Gonzales will suit up for Seattle. He has pitched nine total innings in two outings. He picked up a loss in the first, giving up two runs and six hits in two innings. He pitched seven innings with six strikeouts in the second outing, and one earned run.

Seattle won the first game of the series 6-2. It went up 3-0 in two innings after Eugenio Suárez and Jarred Kelenic home runs. The Mariners tried to fight back but eventually succumbed after Abraham Toro homered in the seventh inning.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rangers vs. Mariners Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) celebrates with center Auston Matthews (34) and center John Tavares (91) their win against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after he scores a goal on Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18111580
NBA

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, Game 3

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
1550868193117
entertainment

How to Watch Windy City Rehab Season 3 Premiere

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
USATSI_18021937
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Lightning

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
imago0023663505h
Lacrosse

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_7483020
BKFC Fight Night

How to Watch BKFC Fight Night: Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy