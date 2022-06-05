How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The series between the Mariners and Rangers is knotted up at one game apiece. Who will take advantage in the rubber match on Sunday?

The first two games of this series between the Mariners and Rangers have been decided by one run. The Mariners won Friday night by a score of 4-3. The Rangers returned the favor in game two by winning 3-2. The rubber match should be another fun tight one between these division rivals. 

How to Watch: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

You can live stream Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Get access now!

Texas scored all of its runs in the fourth inning led by a home run by Adolis Garcia when he hit a three-run bomb. 

The Mariners countered with two runs in the fifth in what looked to be the start of a back and fourth between the two clubs but everyone buckled down on the mound. Closer Joe Barlow shut the door in a clean ninth after he blew his first save of the season in game one. 

We should be in for another pitching duel in the series finale. Seattle will start George Kirby with a 1-1 record and a 3.46 ERA. Texas will start Martin Perez with a 4-2 record and an amazing 1.42 ERA which is good for first in the majors. 

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
