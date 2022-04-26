Mariners vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners hit the road after a 7-2 homestand to face the Rays for the first time this season.

The Mariners (10-6) jumped into the lead in the AL West with their third straight win on Sunday and now visit a Rays (9-7) squad that has won four of their last five.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle closed out a three-game sweep of the Royals at home on Sunday on Jesse Winker's walk-off single in the 12th inning. The M's also took a series from the Astros and Rangers during their successful homestand. Tuesday's game begins a nine-game road trip that includes stops in Miami and Houston.

Tampa Bay enter play with two straight wins at home over the Red Sox last weekend. Last season, the Mariners dominated the Rays in the season series, taking six of seven from the eventual AL East champions.

Right-hander Logan Gilbert takes the best ERA in the American League into Tuesday night's start. The 25-year-old has a 0.54 ERA and 0.840 WHIP over 16.2 innings in three starts. Gilbert worked 6.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay will deploy right-hander Matt Wisler as an opener for the second time this season. In seven appearances overall, he's allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits in 7.1 innings with seven strikeouts. Wisler got the first five outs in a win at Wrigley Field on April 19 and worked the 10th inning of Tampa Bay's walk-off win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

