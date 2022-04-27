How to Watch Mariners at Rays

The surging Mariners look for their fifth straight win on Wednesday when they face the Rays.

A seven-run fourth inning was the difference on Tuesday night as the Mariners (11-6) won their fourth straight game, taking an 8-4 decision from the Rays (9-8) to open a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

None of the seven runs in the fourth inning were earned after errors by Wander Franco and Ji-Man Choi extended the frame. Adam Frazier belted a bases-clearing double for the big blow. Seattle has now won nine of its last 11 games.

On Wednesday, left-hander Marco Gonzales is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season for the Mariners. He has a 3.29 ERA and 1.390 WHIP in 13.2 innings and last worked on Thursday, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits in 4.2 innings in a loss to the Rangers.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to go with right-hander Drew Rasmussen. In three starts, he has a 5.25 ERA and 1.250 WHIP in 12 innings. On April 20, he got a no-decision after allowing two runs on three hits in three innings in a win over the White Sox in Chicago.

