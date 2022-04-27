Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The surging Mariners look for their fifth straight win on Wednesday when they face the Rays.

A seven-run fourth inning was the difference on Tuesday night as the Mariners (11-6) won their fourth straight game, taking an 8-4 decision from the Rays (9-8) to open a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

None of the seven runs in the fourth inning were earned after errors by Wander Franco and Ji-Man Choi extended the frame. Adam Frazier belted a bases-clearing double for the big blow. Seattle has now won nine of its last 11 games.

On Wednesday, left-hander Marco Gonzales is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season for the Mariners. He has a 3.29 ERA and 1.390 WHIP in 13.2 innings and last worked on Thursday, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits in 4.2 innings in a loss to the Rangers.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to go with right-hander Drew Rasmussen. In three starts, he has a 5.25 ERA and 1.250 WHIP in 12 innings. On April 20, he got a no-decision after allowing two runs on three hits in three innings in a win over the White Sox in Chicago.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18159298
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
USATSI_18159040
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rays

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
USATSI_18158636
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
imago1001155236h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown19 minutes ago
imago1003133127h
College Baseball

How to Watch George Mason vs. Virginia in College Baseball

By Alex Barth34 minutes ago
imago1011613858h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch America FC (MG) vs. Deportes Tolima in Canada

By Christine Brown44 minutes ago
imago1001155269h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_18159953
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
imago1011193899h
College Softball

How to Watch UConn vs. Boston College in College Softbal

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy