Mariners vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners and Rays play Thursday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game series.

The Mariners saw their four-game winning streak end on Wednesday when the Rays beat them 3-2.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was just their third in the last 11 games for the Mariners and dropped their record to 11-7. They have been playing great baseball lately, but they couldn't get their offense going in the loss on Wednesday.

Thursday, they will send Chris Flexen to the mound. Flexen is just 1-2 on the season, but he has a solid 3.53 ERA.

The Rays will turn to Jeffrey Springs to be the opener in this game. This will be Springs's first start, but he will probably go one or two innings.

The Rays' win on Wednesday was their fifth in the last seven games and moved them up to 10-8 on the year.

Tampa Bay has won two straight series during this stretch and will be looking to make it three straight with a win on Thursday against the Mariners.

The Rays will stay at home after this series to take on the Twins, while the Mariners remain in Florida but head to the other coast to take on the Marlins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
1:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
