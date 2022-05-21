How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners will look to get their first win of the series against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The Mariners and Red Sox are set to play the third matchup of a four-game series on Saturday afternoon. Scoring 18 runs thus far in the series, the Red Sox have had no problems putting up runs.

Boston has won the first two games of the series and will look to continue the potential sweep today against Seattle.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live Stream: You can stream Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox are having a down season relative to their standards, posting a record of 17-22 to this point. With that in mind, they’ve won four of their last five games and have looked much better of late.

Boston has the potential to be a sneaky playoff team with the talent on the roster. It’ll come down to whether the Red Sox are able to get more consistency out of their bullpen.

The Mariners are playing well, but also have quite a few up-and-coming prospects. Although they’re 17-23 on the season, Julio Rodriguez has been solid and Kyle Lewis is getting closer to a return.

Seattle has had one of the worst pitching units in the league to this point. In what’s been a competitive division in the American League West, wins are been hard to come by when that's the case.

Even if Boston is able to get the season back on track, the American League East is stacked. It’ll take quite the push the rest of the season to gain postseason momentum.

Regional restrictions may apply.

