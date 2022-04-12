Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners travel to Chicago on Tuesday for the first of a three-game set with the White Sox.

The Mariners were supposed to have an off-day Monday, but they had to play due to their game with the Twins being postponed Thursday. 

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game didn't go well as Seattle lost its second straight to Minnesota 4-0. Seattle got off to an excellent start to the year, winning its first two games, but lost on Sunday 10-4 and then dropped Monday's game.

Chicago blew a late lead to the Tigers in the season opener to take the loss but bounced back with 6-2 and 10-1 wins in the last two games to win the series.

Chicago is projected by many to be one of the top teams in the American League this year and took care of business against the Tigers and will look to do it again against the Mariners starting on Tuesday.

Vince Velasquez will be on the mound for his first start of the season with Chicago. Velasquez will be making his team debut after going a combined 3-9 last year with the Phillies and Padres.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
