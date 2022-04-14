Mariners vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Mariners look to avoid the sweep in the final game of their series against the White Sox.

The White Sox are starting their AL Central title defense the best way they could to start the season. Their only loss this season was to the Tigers on Opening Day. Chicago has won four straight and looking for the series sweep against the Mariners. Seattle has gotten off to a rocky start going 2-4 this week.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago won the first two games of the series and beat Seattle 6-4 yesterday. It was especially impressive because the team made Robbie Ray look human. The reigning AL Cy Young winner who came over from Toronto in the offseason gave up four runs in the second and gave up six runs in 6.1 innings to drop to 1-1 on the season. Tim Anderson had a solid night going 3-4 with a homer and three runs batted in.

Logan Gilbert looks to salvage the last game of this series. He did well against the Twins in his season debut, only giving up a run in five innings as Seattle earned the 4-3 win. Chicago will start Jimmy Lambert, who hasn't pitched this season. In 2021 he only pitched 13 innings in the majors, spending most of the season with Triple-A Charlotte.

