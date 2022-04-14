Mariners vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel

The Mariners look to avoid the sweep in the final game of their series against the White Sox.

The White Sox are starting their AL Central title defense the best way they could to start the season. Their only loss this season was to the Tigers on Opening Day. Chicago has won four straight and looking for the series sweep against the Mariners. Seattle has gotten off to a rocky start going 2-4 this week. 

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago won the first two games of the series and beat Seattle 6-4 yesterday. It was especially impressive because the team made Robbie Ray look human. The reigning AL Cy Young winner who came over from Toronto in the offseason gave up four runs in the second and gave up six runs in 6.1 innings to drop to 1-1 on the season. Tim Anderson had a solid night going 3-4 with a homer and three runs batted in.

Logan Gilbert looks to salvage the last game of this series. He did well against the Twins in his season debut, only giving up a run in five innings as Seattle earned the 4-3 win. Chicago will start Jimmy Lambert, who hasn't pitched this season. In 2021 he only pitched 13 innings in the majors, spending most of the season with Triple-A Charlotte.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso59 seconds ago
Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by center fielder Seth Brown (15) after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

NCAA Gymnastics Championships Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Europa League

Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Liga ACB Basketball

Barcelona vs. Malaga Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_17867684
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Monte Carlo Open Round of 16

By Adam Childs7 hours ago
USATSI_15843364
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Canberra Raiders vs. North Queensland Cowboys

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy