How to Watch Marlins at Astros

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins go for their fourth straight win on Friday when they open a three-game series with the Astros.

The Marlins begin a 10-game road trip on Friday when they head to Houston to take on the Astros.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Miami Marlins at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Marlins are coming off a three-game sweep of the NL East rival Nationals and are hoping to stay hot to start their road trip.

Miami will send Pablo Lopez to the mound in the opener. Lopez has been very good this year, going 4-2 with a 2.18 ERA. He helped the Marlins get a win in his last start against the Giants.

The Astros will counter with Luis Garcia as they try and bounce back from a series loss to the Mariners.

Garcia has been solid this year with a 3-4 record and a 3.07 ERA. The Astros, though, have lost three of his last four starts.

Houston hasn't given Garcia much run support though, as the Astros have scored just four total runs in his last four starts.

They will need to be better on Friday, but it won't be easy against Lopez who has not given up a lot of runs this year.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
