How to Watch Marlins at Astros

The Marlins go for their fifth straight win on Saturday when they take on the Astros in Houston

The Marlins got a big series-opening win on Friday when they downed the Astros 7-2. The Marlins were coming off a three-game sweep of the Nationals and stayed hot in the win.

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Aguilar both hit two home runs to help the Marlins pick up the win despite being outhit 11-7.

The Marlins are now a game away from clinching a big series win against the AL West-leading Astros.

Saturday they will send Braxton Garrett to the mound as they look for their fifth straight win. Garret has started just one game this year and it did not go well. He gave up four runs in just three and a third innings against the Giants on Sunday.

The Astros will counter with Framber Valdez as they look to even the series. Valdez has been very good for Houston this year as he has posted a 2.61 ERA while going 6-2.

In his last start, he pitched a complete-game two-hitter in a win against the Athletics. It was the fifth straight start that the Astros have won and Saturday they will look to make it six in a row.

