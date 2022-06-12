How to Watch Marlins at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins go for their sixth straight win and a sweep of the Astros on Sunday afternoon

The Marlins picked up another win on Saturday when they beat the Astros 5-1. The win was their fifth straight and gives them a shot to pick up a huge road sweep of the AL West-leading Astros.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Miami Marlins at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The current winning streak is the second-longest of the year for the Marlins as they had won seven in a row at the end of April.

Sunday they will look to keep the streak going when they send Edward Cabrera to the mound. Cabrera has started just two games this year, but has been great.

He has given up just one run in 12 innings pitched as the Marlins have won both of his starts easily.

The Astros will counter with ace Justin Verlander as they look to avoid being swept by Miami.

Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in the league this year as he is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA. He is also tied for 15th in the league with 73 strikeouts.

Verlander is pitching as well as he has when he was younger and the Astros need a great outing out of him as they look to snap a three-game losing streak.

