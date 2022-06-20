How to Watch Marlins at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The National League East-leading Mets wrap up a four-game series with Miami on Monday.

The Mets hold a five-and-a-half-game lead in the NL East and are 13 games above the Marlins as they enter today’s game. This is the end of the Marlins 10-game road trip. The Mets have taken two of three in the series. A win today would be their third series win of the month.

David Peterson (3-1, 3.60 ERA) will get the start for the Mets, looking to rebound from his worst start of the season last time out. On Wednesday Peterson gave up four earned in four innings in a 10-2 home loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Peterson has not made it out of the sixth in any of his nine starts this season.

Peterson will face a Marlins lineup led by right fielder Garrett Cooper who leads the team with a .313 average and comes into today with a five-game hit streak, hitting a blistering .415 in June.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has six home runs this month with two multi-home run games.

Marlins will start Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.87 ERA) who has had a rough start to the month only once making it past the fourth inning in three starts and boasts an ERA of 8.03 since the calendar rolled over from May.

Regional restrictions may apply.

