How to Watch Marlins at Phillies

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins head to Philadelphia on Monday for the first of a three-game series with the rival Phillies

The Marlins had their five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when they lost to the Astros 9-4.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Despite the loss, they still picked up a series win against the AL West-leading Astros and have been playing good baseball.

Monday they continue their road trip when they head to Philadelphia for the first time this season. The two teams played a four-game series in Miami earlier this year with the Marlins winning three times.

The Phillies will look to avenge those losses when they send Aaron Nola to the mound. Nola has been solid this year going 4-4 with a 3.50 ERA.

The Phillies have won his last three starts and will be looking to get a fourth straight on Monday.

Philadelphia did have their nine-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, but the Phillies have climbed back to .500 as they try and dig themselves out of the early season hole they put themselves in.

The slow start got their manager Joe Girardi fired, but it seemed to have sparked them as they have lost just once since.

