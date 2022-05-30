How to Watch Marlins at Rockies

Marlins are just 1-4 on their current road trip, while the Rockies return home from rough travels.

The Marlins (19-26) have lost four of five on their current road trip and head west to open a three-game series against the Rockies (21-26) at Coors Field on Monday. Colorado is coming home after dropping five of seven at Pittsburgh and Washington.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Miami and the Rockies are meeting for the first time this season. The teams will play three times in Denver and square off three more times in Miami in late June.

The Marlins lost to the Braves on Sunday, 6-3, getting their offense on two home runs from Jorge Soler, last year's World Series MVP for Atlanta who signed with Miami after the lockout ended in March.

Colorado fell at Washington on Sunday 6-5. The Rockies trailed 6-1 before a late rally fell just short.

Right-hander Pablo López is scheduled to start for the Marlins on Monday. In nine starts, López is 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA and 0.962 WHIP in 53 innings. On Tuesday, López lost at Tampa Bay, allowing four runs on nine hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Colorado will go with right-hander Ryan Feltner, recalled last week to replace injured Antonio Senzatela in the rotation. He got a no-decision at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, working five innings and fanning seven while allowing two runs on three hits. Feltner also made a start for the Rockies in late April.

