How to Watch Marlins at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marlins are just 1-4 on their current road trip, while the Rockies return home from rough travels.

The Marlins (19-26) have lost four of five on their current road trip and head west to open a three-game series against the Rockies (21-26) at Coors Field on Monday. Colorado is coming home after dropping five of seven at Pittsburgh and Washington.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami and the Rockies are meeting for the first time this season. The teams will play three times in Denver and square off three more times in Miami in late June.

The Marlins lost to the Braves on Sunday, 6-3, getting their offense on two home runs from Jorge Soler, last year's World Series MVP for Atlanta who signed with Miami after the lockout ended in March.

Colorado fell at Washington on Sunday 6-5. The Rockies trailed 6-1 before a late rally fell just short.

Right-hander Pablo López is scheduled to start for the Marlins on Monday. In nine starts, López is 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA and 0.962 WHIP in 53 innings. On Tuesday, López lost at Tampa Bay, allowing four runs on nine hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Colorado will go with right-hander Ryan Feltner, recalled last week to replace injured Antonio Senzatela in the rotation. He got a no-decision at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, working five innings and fanning seven while allowing two runs on three hits. Feltner also made a start for the Rockies in late April.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Phillies

By Christine Brown12 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Rockies

By Phil Watson12 seconds ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

By Phil Watson12 seconds ago
ultimate
Ultimate

How to Watch USA Ultimate: Women's College Championship

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
RUGBY copy
College Rugby

How to Watch Collegiate Rugby Championship: Day 3

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
High School Football

How to Watch Big 33 Classic: Pennsylvania vs. Maryland in High School Football

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
May 29, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) loses control of his bat while at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy