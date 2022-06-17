How to Watch Marlins at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets go for their second straight win as they open a four-game series with the Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins play the first of seven games in the next 11 days against the Mets on Friday. The Marlins and Mets will play a four-game series over the weekend and then will play three more times in Miami next weekend.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream Miami Marlins at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Marlins are finishing up a 10-game road trip and are needing to get some wins as they have lost three fo their last four. 

They were coming off a five-game winning streak, but dropped two of three to the Phillies to begin the week and are now looking to get back on track when they start their series with the Mets.

The Mets, though, are looking to send the Marlins home with a few more losses as they try and fend off the red-hot Braves in the NL East.

The Mets haven't been playing poorly, but the Braves have won 14 straight games and have closed to within four-and-a-half games.

The Mets come into the series winners of three fo their last four and a series win against the Brewers.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
