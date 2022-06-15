How to Watch Marlins at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will look for redemption on Wednesday after the Marlins beat them in a come-from-behind win last night at Citizens Bank Park.

The Marlins (28-32) and the Phillies (31-31) will finish their three-game series today in Philadelphia. The Phillies took game one in a close 3-2 victory and the Marlins took game two in a back-and-forth 11-9 win.

Last night, the Marlins took the early lead with a two-run homer off the bat of Jesús Aguilar in the top of the first. Avisaíl García followed with a two-run shot of his own to put the Marlins up 4-0. 

It wasn't until the third inning when the Phils finally put a run up with an RBI forceout from J.T. Realmuto. Things started to get interesting in the top of the fourth when Rhys Hoskins nailed a three-run home run to left-center field. The Phillies were able to take their first lead of the night with a two-run single from Alec Bohm in the fifth. Hoskins brought an additional two runs in with a double in the fifth to extend the lead to four.

The Marlins did not back down, however, and Jacob Stalling blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to bring the game within one. Jazz Chisholm Jr. tied the game up shortly thereafter with a solo home run. 

Rhys Hoskins did not cool down and put the go-ahead run on the board with another home run. The Marlins still didn't back down and Garrett Cooper hit a game-tying single in the top of the ninth before Aguilar brought home the final two runs with a double. 

The Phillies will look to bounce back today and finish the series strong with a win to stay tight with the Braves in the NL East.

