Marlins vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Marlins and Rockies are set to play two games on Wednesday after a Tuesday night rainout.

The Marlins (19-27) and Rockies (22-26) will close out their three-game series with a Wednesday doubleheader after Tuesday night's scheduled game was postponed by rain. Colorado took the series opener on Monday night.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Doubleheader Today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET



TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Miami was already juggling its rotation after Cody Poteet was placed on the 15-day injured list and will need to make a roster move to recall right-hander Edward Cabrera from Triple-A Jacksonville. Left-hander Trevor Rogers will start one of the games, though the Marlins had not announced the order.

After recovering from a bicep injury in spring training, Cabrera has made five starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Last season, the 23-year-old was 0-3 in seven starts with a 5.81 ERA and 1.633 WHIP in 26.1 innings, walking 19. Rogers has made nine starts and is 2-5 with a 5.23 ERA and 1.452 WHIP in 41.1 innings. He was an All-Star in 2021.

The Rockies will activate right-hander Antonio Senzatela to pitch the opener. He was 2-2 with a 4.55 ERA and 1.888 WHIP in seven starts and 29.2 innings before going on the 15-day IL with a back injury.

It will be right-hander Germán Márquez on the bump for Colorado in the nightcap. He is 1-5 in nine starts with a 6.30 ERA and 1.580 WHIP in 50 innings. Márquez took the loss in his start on Thursday at Washington, allowing five runs on six hits in six innings.

