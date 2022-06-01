Marlins vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Doubleheader: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins and Rockies are set to play two games on Wednesday after a Tuesday night rainout.

The Marlins (19-27) and Rockies (22-26) will close out their three-game series with a Wednesday doubleheader after Tuesday night's scheduled game was postponed by rain. Colorado took the series opener on Monday night.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Doubleheader Today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream the Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies doubleheader on fuboTV: Get access now!

Miami was already juggling its rotation after Cody Poteet was placed on the 15-day injured list and will need to make a roster move to recall right-hander Edward Cabrera from Triple-A Jacksonville. Left-hander Trevor Rogers will start one of the games, though the Marlins had not announced the order.

After recovering from a bicep injury in spring training, Cabrera has made five starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Last season, the 23-year-old was 0-3 in seven starts with a 5.81 ERA and 1.633 WHIP in 26.1 innings, walking 19. Rogers has made nine starts and is 2-5 with a 5.23 ERA and 1.452 WHIP in 41.1 innings. He was an All-Star in 2021.

The Rockies will activate right-hander Antonio Senzatela to pitch the opener. He was 2-2 with a 4.55 ERA and 1.888 WHIP in seven starts and 29.2 innings before going on the 15-day IL with a back injury. 

It will be right-hander Germán Márquez on the bump for Colorado in the nightcap. He is 1-5 in nine starts with a 6.30 ERA and 1.580 WHIP in 50 innings. Márquez took the loss in his start on Thursday at Washington, allowing five runs on six hits in six innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

