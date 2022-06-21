How to Watch Mets at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Mets and Houston Astros begin a two-game series Tuesday night.

It'll be a quick yet meaningful series this week when the New York Mets travel to Minute Maid Park for two games against the Houston Astros. The first of those two games gets underway Tuesday night.

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Mets come into Tuesday's game with the best record in the National League at 45-24. They've won seven of their last 10 games, including four of their last five. Meanwhile, the Astros join them as two of only five teams to hit the 40-win mark, with a 41-25 record.

On Monday, the Mets wrapped up a four-game series against the Miami Marlins with a 6-0 shutout win. With that, they won the series three games to one.

The Astros were off on Monday, coming off of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. They won that series two games to one, including a 13-3 win. 

This game features two of the best hitters in baseball right now. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is hitting .277 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs this season. Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has also filled up the stat sheet, with a .311 batting average, 18 home runs, and 47 runs driven in.

Tuesday's starting pitchers tasked with handling these impressive lineups will be righty Trevor Williams for the Mets and righty Jose Urquidy for the Astros. Williams is 1-3 with a 3.53 ERA this season, while Urquidy is 5-2 with a 4.99 ERA.

