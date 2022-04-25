How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets are already out to a four-game lead in the NL East and visit the Cardinals on Monday.

The Mets (12-5) are the only team in the NL East playing better than .500 and have won five straight series to open the season. On Monday night, they open a three-game set against the Cardinals (9-5), who have taken four series in a row to open 2022.

How to Watch New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mets got a 6-2 win over Arizona on Sunday, taking advantage of three Diamondbacks errors. J.D. Davis hit his first home run of the season and Tylor Megill struck out seven, while working into the seventh inning.

St. Louis couldn't finish off a sweep at Cincinnati on Sunday, losing 4-1. The Cards only run came on Tyler O'Neill's RBI double in the sixth.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .364 with five home runs and 14 RBIs for the Cardinals to carry the offense.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to start Monday night for New York, looking for his fourth consecutive win. In three starts, he has a 2.50 ERA and 0.889 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 18 innings. He fanned 10 and allowed just one run on one hit in seven innings to beat the Giants in the nightcap of a Tuesday doubleheader.

Miles Mikolas, the 33-year-old right-hander, takes the ball for St. Louis. He has a 1.76 ERA and 1.043 WHIP in three starts. Mikolas scattered four hits in five scoreless innings at Miami on Wednesday, getting a no-decision in a 2-0 Cardinals win.

