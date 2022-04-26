How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets are coming off a dramatic comeback win on Monday and look to win the series against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Mets (13-5) were one strike away from a 2-0 loss before an error by Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado opened the floodgates in the ninth inning. New York scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take an unlikely 5-2 win. The series with the Cardinals (9-6) resumes on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

How to Watch New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals game on fubo TV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York scored five runs with two outs in the ninth. Pinch hitter Dominic Smith gave the Mets the lead with a two-run infield single and Brandon Nimmo belted a two-run home run for insurance.

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead in the eighth on a two-run single by Tyler O'Neill. But closer Giovanny Gallegos was late covering first on Smith's sharp one-hopper and then was slow to throw to the plate, as Jeff McNeil scored from second base on the play.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt is scheduled to start Tuesday for the Mets. The 33-year-old All-Star has a 3.00 ERA in three starts, striking out 20. He allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings on Wednesday in a loss to the Giants.

Jordan Hicks, a 25-year-old right-hander, is slated to make his second start of the season for St. Louis. He worked three innings in Miami on Thursday, allowing a run on two hits. He has surrendered one run and struck out eight in seven innings this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy