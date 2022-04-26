How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

The Mets are coming off a dramatic comeback win on Monday and look to win the series against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Mets (13-5) were one strike away from a 2-0 loss before an error by Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado opened the floodgates in the ninth inning. New York scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take an unlikely 5-2 win. The series with the Cardinals (9-6) resumes on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

How to Watch New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals game on fubo TV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York scored five runs with two outs in the ninth. Pinch hitter Dominic Smith gave the Mets the lead with a two-run infield single and Brandon Nimmo belted a two-run home run for insurance.

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead in the eighth on a two-run single by Tyler O'Neill. But closer Giovanny Gallegos was late covering first on Smith's sharp one-hopper and then was slow to throw to the plate, as Jeff McNeil scored from second base on the play.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt is scheduled to start Tuesday for the Mets. The 33-year-old All-Star has a 3.00 ERA in three starts, striking out 20. He allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings on Wednesday in a loss to the Giants.

Jordan Hicks, a 25-year-old right-hander, is slated to make his second start of the season for St. Louis. He worked three innings in Miami on Thursday, allowing a run on two hits. He has surrendered one run and struck out eight in seven innings this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.