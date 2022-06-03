How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two teams with the best records in the National League collide for first time this season when the Mets face the Dodgers on Thursday.

The Mets (35-17) own the best record in the National League and arrive in Los Angeles to open a four-game series having won their last six games. The Dodgers (33-17) lead the NL West by three games but have lost three straight entering this series, which opens at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

New York finished off a three-game sweep of the Nationals on Wednesday with its second straight shutout in a 5-0 win. Tomás Nido was 4-for-4 with three RBI and Carlos Carrasco teamed with three relievers on a six-hit shutout as the Mets closed out a 6-0 homestand.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, lost to the Pirates 8-4 as Pittsburgh swept its first series at Dodger Stadium since 2000. 

With Atlanta's loss on Wednesday, New York extended the largest division lead in baseball to 10-and-a-half games. 

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is scheduled to open the series for the Mets. He's 3-0 in seven starts with a 2.83 ERA and 1.257 WHIP in 35 innings. Walker pitched five innings to get the win on Saturday over the Phillies, allowing two runs on six hits.

Tony Gonsolin, also a right-hander, is also unbeaten this season. In nine starts, he is 5-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 0.933 WHIP in 45 innings. In a win at Arizona on Saturday, Gonsolin allowed two runs on four hits in six innings, fanning seven.

