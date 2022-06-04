Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets and Dodgers continue a four-game series at Dodgers Stadium.

In a matchup between two division leaders in the national league, the NL East-leading Mets and NL West-leading Dodgers play game two of a four-game series at Dodgers Stadium on Friday.

The Dodgers (34-17) will send starter Tyler Anderson to the mound to kick things off on Friday night, with Anderson sporting a perfect 6-0 record and a 2.90 ERA this season. New York matches with Chris Bassitt, who is 4-2 with a 3.66 earned run average in 2022.

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers Today

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Behind six sharp innings of two-hit ball for Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles took the first game of the series by a final score of 2-0 on Thursday night. Gonsolin struck out five Mets in the win and has now allowed two runs or fewer in all ten starts this season.

Offensively, Mookie Betts singled home a run in the fifth inning, while Justin Turner’s double scored Trea Turner in the sixth, and that was all the Dodgers would need to earn the victory.

The Mets and Dodgers continue their national league showdown on Friday night at Dodgers Stadium.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Mets at Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
10
PM/ET
May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
