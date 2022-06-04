In a matchup between two division leaders in the national league, the NL East-leading Mets and NL West-leading Dodgers play game two of a four-game series at Dodgers Stadium on Friday.

The Dodgers (34-17) will send starter Tyler Anderson to the mound to kick things off on Friday night, with Anderson sporting a perfect 6-0 record and a 2.90 ERA this season. New York matches with Chris Bassitt, who is 4-2 with a 3.66 earned run average in 2022.

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers Today

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream Mets at Dodgers on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Behind six sharp innings of two-hit ball for Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles took the first game of the series by a final score of 2-0 on Thursday night. Gonsolin struck out five Mets in the win and has now allowed two runs or fewer in all ten starts this season.

Offensively, Mookie Betts singled home a run in the fifth inning, while Justin Turner’s double scored Trea Turner in the sixth, and that was all the Dodgers would need to earn the victory.

The Mets and Dodgers continue their national league showdown on Friday night at Dodgers Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply